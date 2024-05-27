There are no takers for over Rs 42,000 crore of deposits with banks and this has gone up 2.5x times in the post-Covid period. Driven largely by savings accounts turning inoperative/dormant and fixed deposits not redeemed, unclaimed deposits with scheduled banks crossed ₹42,000 crore as of March 2023.

