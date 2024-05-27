There are no takers for over Rs 42,000 crore of deposits with banks and this has gone up 2.5x times in the post-Covid period. Driven largely by savings accounts turning inoperative/dormant and fixed deposits not redeemed, unclaimed deposits with scheduled banks crossed ₹42,000 crore as of March 2023.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.