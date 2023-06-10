In this episode, we delve into the crucial problem of maintaining grid stability amidst the injection of intermittent renewable power. Unlike traditional battery systems, electrochemical methods of storage have limitations in scalability, making them impractical for large-scale storage requirements. That’s where pumped hydro storage comes into play.

Pumped hydro storage operates through a closed-loop system, utilising an upper reservoir and a lower reservoir to store and generate electricity. By pumping water from the lower reservoir to the upper reservoir during periods of excess electricity, energy is stored. When electricity is needed, the water flows down, turning a turbine to generate electricity. Despite a slight loss of efficiency, the economics of pumped hydro storage remain favorable.

The advantages of pumped storage are twofold. Firstly, it offers the ability to scale up storage capacity according to demand, making it an ideal solution for addressing dynamic supply and demand challenges. Secondly, pumped hydro storage is the most cost-effective method of storing electricity, surpassing the affordability of new coal power plants.

The potential for pumped hydro storage in India is vast, with numerous suitable sites featuring topographical variations. Notably, Greenko, a leading renewable energy company, is constructing the world’s largest pumped hydro storage system with a capacity of 1,680 MW in Andhra Pradesh. Moreover, the Central Electricity Authority estimates a pumped storage potential of 103 GW in India, with multiple projects already in operation or under development.

To facilitate the growth of pumped hydro storage projects, the Indian government has issued guidelines that empower state governments to allocate projects and streamline the process. Furthermore, pumped hydro projects are exempt from certain levies, making them an attractive option for developers and investors.

With significant projects underway, including those by Greenko, JSW Energy Ltd, NTPC, Tata Power, and Power Grid Corporation of India, pumped hydro storage is poised to meet the challenges of grid stability in the face of increasing renewable energy integration.

Stay tuned for our next video, where we explore another promising technology, redox flow batteries, as we continue our quest to unlock the full potential of renewable energy and ensure a sustainable future.