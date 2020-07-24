Video

PVR multiplexes to be 'Covid-19' safe

BL Internet Desk | Updated on July 24, 2020 Published on July 24, 2020

PVR Cinemas is gearing up with an enhanced set of hygiene and protocols. The company expects nearly 70 per cent of the tickets to be bought online when it opens for bookings and believes there is a strong content line-up available for screening, even as some movies have opted for the direct-to-digital release route

Read the article

The new movie-going experience in the pandemic will include contactless QR-code based paperless tickets, extended intermissions (to avoid crowding), no frisking at the entry, staggered seating, social distancing marked queuing, digital food ordering, foot-operated sanitiser dispensers and minimal human contact.

Watch the whole video.

Published on July 24, 2020
Covid-19
cinema industry
Covid-19
cinema industry

PVR multiplexes to be 'Covid-19' safe

Ayushman Bharat: Lakhs of migrant workers receive free healthcare

Video | SpiceJet to operate India-US flights soon

Indian economy to witness v-shaped recovery in 2021: Tarun Bajaj

Video | SBI opens doors to retired employees on contract

Video | Covid-19 impact: BBMP conducts walk-in interviews in Bengaluru

Video | Netflix India soon to lower subscription prices

Covid-19: AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine trials in India

Video | Centre issues norms for ₹1-lakh crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund scheme

Health Insurance: Is COVID-19 an Inflection point?