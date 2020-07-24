PVR multiplexes to be 'Covid-19' safe

PVR Cinemas is gearing up with an enhanced set of hygiene and protocols. The company expects nearly 70 per cent of the tickets to be bought online when it opens for bookings and believes there is a strong content line-up available for screening, even as some movies have opted for the direct-to-digital release route

The new movie-going experience in the pandemic will include contactless QR-code based paperless tickets, extended intermissions (to avoid crowding), no frisking at the entry, staggered seating, social distancing marked queuing, digital food ordering, foot-operated sanitiser dispensers and minimal human contact.

