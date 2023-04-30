“Our strategies are going deeper. If you have in a small village or town you have 50 retailers you might try to see that you increase to 70, the number of retailers increasing everywhere. And that gives you a ghost you are weighing more and more closer to the consumers. So the consumer doesn’t have to go for a longer distance to get the ice cream and which promotes more consumption.” says Rajesh Gandhi, Managing Director, Vadilal.
Rajesh Gandhi, Managing Director, Vadilal talks more about the company’s growth strategy.
