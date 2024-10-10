Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of the Indian conglomerate Tata Group, died at a Mumbai hospital on the night, October 9, 2024. He was 86. Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran confirmed Tata’s death and described him in a statement as his “friend, mentor, and guide.” Tata was admitted this week to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai, the city where he lived. Soon after he was hospitalised, Tata issued a statement on Monday saying there was no cause for concern regarding his health and that he was undergoing check-ups for age-related medical conditions.

In this video, Aarati Krishnan, consulting editor, businessline, discusses the legacy of Ratan Tata with Raghuvir Srinivasan, Editor, businessline.

