RBI's new auto debit rules

BL Internet Desk | Updated on October 01, 2021

The new regulations that require a second factor authentication for certain auto debit transactions are becoming operational from October 1, 2021. How will this impact all your automated transactions such as EMIs, phone, gas and electricity bill payments and SIPs? How can you work around the new rules if your bank or merchant is not yet compliant? Watch the video.

Published on October 01, 2021

