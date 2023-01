If you thought the competition was stiff among premium smartphones only, think again. In the mid-range segment, smartphones have never been better in design, performance, and even battery life. realme 10 Pro+ 5G is the latest to throw its proverbial hat in the ring when it comes to snazzy mid-rangers, and here’s how it fares. Watch this review to know more. Read the full story here.

