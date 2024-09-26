In the wake of torrential rains across Mumbai on September 25, severe water-logging and traffic snarls was witnessed in several parts of the city, with a landslide also reported at the Mumbra bypass, causing further disruptions to movement in the city.

Severe waterlogging was witnessed in Mumbai’s Kurla East area, Nehru Nagar, Chembur and heavy traffic snarls was witnessed on Kurla bridge following the rain.

Heavy rains also triggered a landslide at Mumbra bypass at around 11.30 pm which disrupted traffic movement on bypass, and lasted for more than 3 hours. BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani took stock of the rain situation in the city. India Meteorological Department (IMD) on September 25 issued a red alert warning for Mumbai till September 26, 8:30 am.