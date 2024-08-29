Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani on Thursday said his oil-to-telecom conglomerate has now become a net producer of technology, transforming into a deep tech company. Speaking at the annual shareholder meeting of Reliance Industries Ltd, he also said that the birth of AI has opened up opportunities to address complex problems facing humans. Reliance is not in the business of making short-term profit and hoarding wealth and instead focused on wealth creation for the nation, Ambani went on to add. Painting a rosy picture of the country’s economy, he said India is one of the biggest growth engines in the world and no longer just a carriage.
