The Central Government has recently announced a relief package for the telecom sector, which has recorded a debt of about Rs 4 lakh crore. Some feel that the relief measures might only be a temporary solution to the sector's problems. Also, India's telecom space has not seen any significant growth in its revenue. Would these measures help telecom operators survive? Or should the Government do more? BusinessLine's Chief of Bureau (Mumbai), Thomas K Thomas, tells us more.
Video
Relief package for telecom sector: Will it help Vodafone Idea survive?
BL Internet Desk
|
Updated on
September 16, 2021
Published on
September 16, 2021
MORE VIDEO
Relief package for telecom sector: Will it help Vodafone Idea survive?
BL Internet Desk | Updated on
September 16, 2021
Published on
September 16, 2021