Tiruvallur (Tamil Nadu), October 13 (ANI): First train runs over as restoration work continues at Ponneri-Kavaraipettai bloc after derailment. Nizamuddin-Dr MGR Chennai Rajdhani Express passed through Kavaraipettai Railway Station on October 12. After UP main line train service at the station completed and train service started, restoration of Down mail line is underway. Restoration work has been started on a war footing by Railways in full swing: posted Southern Railways on ‘X’. 12-13 coaches of Mysuru-Darbhanga Express were derailed after it collided with a goods train on October 11.

