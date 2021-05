Now, Roche India and Cipla have launched the Antibody Cocktail in India. In a joint statement, Cipla and Roche said. This product is priced at ₹59,750 per dose and could be used to treat mild to moderate cases of Covid-19. The maximum retail price for the multi dose pack (that is each pack can treat two patients) is ₹1,19,500, inclusive of all taxes.

Credits

Story: PTI Script & voice-over: Gitanjali Diwakar