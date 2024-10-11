A new wave of electric bikes has hit the streets of Palani in Tamil Nadu.

Two engineering graduates, Gautham and Rajesh, have developed battery-powered two-wheelers, which they officially launched in 2017. Now the sales have expanded across South India.

The engineers say their bikes are specifically designed with batteries tailored for Indian climate, addressing safety concerns often seen with similar products.

To date, they have produced over 55,000 electric two-wheelers without any reported incidents and hope to continuously innovate and release new models.

Watch the full video to know more.