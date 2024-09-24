India’s best-ever double gold victory at the just concluded 45th Chess Olympiad is a homecoming of the game to its roots. While chess has its origins in India, a sporting culture around the game picked up only with the success of Viswanathan Anand globally, and the current team of youngsters look all set to carry it forward.
