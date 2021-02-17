Video

Second-hand cars: Facts to remember (Part 1)

BL Internet Desk | Updated on February 17, 2021 Published on February 17, 2021

Life seems to have returned to relatively normal state after many months of lockdowns and numerous restrictions. 

Yet, there are many who are still hesitant to use public transport systems. 

Does owning your own vehicle resolve these issues? YES – to a large extent. 

Now, amid pay cuts, job losses and a rather unfavourable financial scenario – brand new cars might be a bit heavy on the pocket. So, perhaps second-hand vehicle would be wise choice! 

Here is a questions: Aren’t second hand vehicles the scrap that people discard? Not exactly.  

The value of most vehicles depreciate the moment they leave the showroom. For the sentimental, the vehicles continue to be in their possession (till it is ruined in its truest sense). For the practical, the vehicle is eventually sold off as it begins to become a burden to maintain or service as time goes by.  

Interestingly, many even sell off their vehicles for reasons like upgrading to car with a better stereo system or even a sunroof! 

But, like any major purchase, you must do your research and be smart. 

Here are a few aspects that could you make the right choice.

Watch the video.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 17, 2021
Automobiles
Automobiles

Second-hand cars: Facts to remember (Part 1)

Why Luxembourg is the route of choice for FPIs

Three challenges for WTO's new chief Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Gujarat to soon have law against 'Love Jihad'

How Guenter Butschek steered transformation at Tata Motors

Watch | 'E-comm platforms have reduced export barriers’

Covid-19: Why India didn’t suffer a second wave of the pandemic

Australia vs Google: Controversial media law explained

Watch | Exports are likely to fall 7-8% this year, but FIEO sees growth ahead

Watch | India, China begin disengagement in Pangong lake