Farmers in Gujarat are being empowered with the assurance of Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for essential crops. For the 2024-25 season, MSPs include ₹6,783 per quintal for groundnuts, ₹8,682 for moong, ₹7,400 for urad, and ₹4,892 for soybean. By guaranteeing fair prices, the state is securing farmers’ livelihoods and boosting agricultural growth.

Groundnut farmers in Gujarat, including Rajkot, are benefiting from the MSP of ₹6,783 per quintal, significantly higher than the market average of ₹5,582.5. Simplified procurement and better pricing ensure profitable margins, bringing financial security and optimism to farmers.

Soybean Success Stories Similarly, Soybean farmers in Gujarat are thriving with the ₹4,892 MSP, surpassing the market average of ₹4,030 per quintal. Rajkot farmer Babubhai Sagapariya praises the easy registration and prompt payments, reflecting the government’s commitment to fair pricing, higher profits, and increased confidence.

Gujarat’s higher MSPs and streamlined procurement are transforming agriculture. Farmers, from groundnuts to soybeans, enjoy fair prices, higher profits, and economic security, driving progress and prosperity across the state.

