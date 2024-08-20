Driven by positive global cues, the equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty closed with gains on Tuesday. The Indian market started the session with a strong surge amid news of Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks and diminishing US recession fears due to recent favourable data. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 378 points to close at 80,802, while the NSE Nifty rose 126 points to settle at 24,698. From the Sensex pack Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers, while Bharti Airtel, ITC, Adani Ports, JSW Steel and Ultratech Cement were the top losers.

In Asian markets Japan’s Nikkei and Seoul’s Kospi closed in green while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite closed in the red. European markets were trading on a mixed note, while US markets ended in positive territory on Monday. Foreign Institutional Investors were net sellers on Monday as they offloaded equities worth over 2,667.46 crore Rupees.