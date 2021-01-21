Video

Sensex hits 50,000 mark: Here are the reasons behind the surge

BL Internet Desk | Updated on January 21, 2021 Published on January 21, 2021

The stock markets have hit a new milestone. India's key equity benchmark index hit the 50,000 mark on Thursday in a few minutes within the opening of the trading session. The Sensex touched a high of 50,126. At around 9.50 am, the index was trading with gains of 300 points or 0.6 per cent at 50,016.

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj-Auto, Ultratech Cement, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tech Mahindra and Titan Company were among the top Sensex performers.

Watch the video to more about the top reasons behind this record surge.

(With inputs from K S Badri Narayanan)

