Sensex hits 50,000 mark: Here are the reasons behind the surge

The stock markets have hit a new milestone. India's key equity benchmark index hit the 50,000 mark on Thursday in a few minutes within the opening of the trading session. The Sensex touched a high of 50,126. At around 9.50 am, the index was trading with gains of 300 points or 0.6 per cent at 50,016.

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj-Auto, Ultratech Cement, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tech Mahindra and Titan Company were among the top Sensex performers.

(With inputs from K S Badri Narayanan)