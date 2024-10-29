Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed with gains for the second straight session on Tuesday, helped by fag-end buying in banking counters and a firm trend in global markets.

Unabated buying by domestic institutional investors also helped in the rebound.

The BSE Sensex climbed 364 points to settle at 80,369; while the NSE Nifty gained 127 points to close at 24,466.

From the Sensex pack, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers; whereas Maruti, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel and IndusInd Bank were among the top losers.

On the sectoral front Banks, Realty and Power stocks were the top performers; while the Auto and IT sectors remain subdued.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong settled in green while Shanghai ended lower.

European markets were trading higher. The US markets ended in positive territory on Monday.

Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded equities worth over Rs 3,228 crore on Monday.

PTI

