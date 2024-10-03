Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended the trading session with sharp losses on Thursday amid concerns over escalating tensions in the Middle East, and new F&O rules introduced by SEBI.
The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 1,769 points to close at 82,497 whereas the NSE Nifty tanked 546 points to settle at 25,250.
From the Sensex pack Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries and Maruti Suzuki were the top losers. JSW Steel was the only gainer.
