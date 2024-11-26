After two days of a bull run, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended Tuesday’s highly volatile trading session on a consolidated note, tracking weak global cues as investor sentiment was dampened by President-elect Donald Trump’s threat of imposing tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada and China.

Domestic investors also adopted a cautious stance ahead of the release of domestic GDP data due on November 29th.

The 30-share BSE Sensex lost 105 points to close at 80,004, whereas the NSE Nifty shed 27 points to settle at 24,194.

From the Sensex pack Ultratech Cement, Adani ports, Sun Pharma, NTPC and Mahindra & Mahindra were the top losers; while Asian Paints, Infosys, JSW Steel, TCS and Reliance Industries were among the top gainers.