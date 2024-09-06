Equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty ended with sharp losses, falling more than 1 per cent on Friday, tracking weak cues in global markets and fresh foreign fund outflows.

Investors now await a crucial US jobs report due on Friday that could influence the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions.

The 30-share BSE Sensex lost 1,017 points to close at 81,183, while the NSE Nifty shed 292 points to settle at 24,852.

From the Sensex pack, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, NTPC, HCL Tech and Reliance Industries were the top losers, while Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, JSW Steel and Hindustan Unilever were among the top gainers.

On the sectoral front, barring FMCG, all other sectoral indices closed with losses led by Banks, Auto, Realty, Oil & Gas, IT, Power and Metal stocks.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei, Seoul’s Kospi, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai ended in red, while Indonesia’s Jakarta Composite closed in green.

European markets were trading in negative territory. Wall Street also ended on a negative note on Thursday.

Foreign Institutional Investors were net sellers on Thursday as they offloaded equities worth over 688 crore rupees.