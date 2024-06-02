Supporters and workers of Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) gathered at the Zila Panchayat office in Mangan district as the counting of votes is underway for the Sikkim Assembly elections. Ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has crossed the halfway mark and is leading on 28 seats. SDF is leading by one seat. The majority mark in the Sikkim Assembly is 17 out of 32 seats.
