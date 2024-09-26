The shocking death of an employee at the consultancy firm EY highlights the exploitative work practices many workers face. However, data reveals that employees are not voicing enough complaints through their company’s grievance redressal platforms. An analysis of annual reports from Nifty50 companies shows that complaints filed by employees on internal platforms, as a total percentage of headcount, ranged between just 0.01% and 7.4% in FY24. For more details, please check this video.

