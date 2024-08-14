Dubai Airport is set to revolutionise the passenger experience with significant investments in advanced technology.

In an exclusive interview with PTI Video, Dubai Airport CEO Paul Griffiths announced that the airport is introducing biometric scanning devices that will allow eligible travelers to bypass passport control.

“We have already invested in new technology to make sure that people that are eligible don’t have to remove their passports from their pockets, they can simply walk through our biometric scanning devices and be able to leave or enter the country within a few seconds, so that’s a huge development,” he said

The CEO further announced plans to replace all hand baggage screening machines with state-of-the-art level three machines, eliminating the need for passengers to remove laptops and liquids.

“We have got a lot of investment plan to replace all of our hand baggage screening machines with the latest level three machines, that means that laptops and liquids don’t have to come out of passenger baggage which makes that screening process faster,” he said.

Griffiths also highlighted the airport’s efforts to streamline check-in and baggage handling processes, promising a faster and more convenient journey for passengers.

“So we are working on ways of eliminating check-in and dealing with baggage in a much quicker and slicker way, which actually is obviously something that is a big passenger convenience,” he noted.

However, the CEO expressed frustration over capacity limitations on flights between Dubai and India, which hinder the airport’s ability to expand services and tap into the growing demand.

“Well I think first of all we have long wanted to extend the number of services between Dubai and India, but we are actually limited and quite frustrated by the capacity limit which is about a 130 thousand seats a week and the difficulty with that of course is that restrict us from actually offering more service to people living and wanting to visit India,” CEO said.

Griffiths emphasised the significant economic benefits for India of increasing seat capacity and urged authorities to lift the current restrictions.

“We do need to be able to open the eyes of those who are influential in these a to show them that the economic benefit to the Indian nation of having greater seat capacity between Dubai and India would be of huge benefit to the Indian economy and we have campaigned for years to get the restrictions lifted but it’s still a problem at the moment,” he said.

Currently, the market share for flights between India and the UAE is evenly split between Indian and UAE carriers.