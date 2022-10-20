The new Pamban rail bridge – which is under construction -- will be inaugurated in January next year. The 2.2 km bridge, which connects Rameshwaram to the Indian mainland, will replace the iconic old bridge. The navigational span can be lifted up to a height of 17 m using an electro-mechanical system. It will give the same vertical clearance as the adjacent road bridge.

In this exclusive interview, Southern Railway GM BG Mallya said the new bridge is a ‘showcase’ project not only for Southern Railway, but for the entire Indian Railways.

