Start-up fundraising: A guide to raising seed capital

Raising capital is the first and foremost challenge that many start-up entrepreneurs in India face today. Start-ups need funding to grow and scale up their business and the first funding or seed capital that a start-up receives will go a long way in determining how successful it is.

Getting seed funding, however, is not as easy and many a start-up has come a cropper in the face of this challenge. Many of them are run by first-generation entrepreneurs with no deep pockets or knowledge on how to raise funds.

It therefore helps to have some tips on the basics. Professor Thillai Rajan of the Department of Management Studies (Finance) at IIT Madras, who is also the founder of the YNOS Venture Engine, has some advice for aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs on the nuances of fundraising. Watch the video to learn more