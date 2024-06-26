Achieving a near zero carbon footprint target, a startup co-founded by Kochi based engineers has introduced solar-powered electric three-wheelers designed for commercial use. Founded in September 2021 by Jacob Thekkekara, Azim Hashmi, and Abdul Hadi Mutheri, the company embraces the concept of sustainable living in the mobility sector.The vehicle with a payload capacity of 300 kg can be used for goods transport, street sales, intra-warehouse movements, garbage collection, and advertising.“At Sugrah, we are primarily focusing on sustainable mobility solutions, and our main product is the solar-powered three wheeler. If you look at our products, the solar powered three-wheelers have a range of 100–105 km and carry goods of around 300 kilos. The main feature of our vehicle is that the carbon emissions of our solar-powered vehicle are very low compared to even an electric vehicle,” said Jacob Thekkekara Co-Founder, Sugrah Mobility Private Limited. As per the founders, the company, which has a presence in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, has started generating revenue from the sale and lease of three-wheelers.

