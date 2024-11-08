Equity Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower, on a consolidated note, on Thursday following the Federal Reserve’s decision of an interest rate cut by 25 basis points.

Unabated foreign fund outflows further dented the market sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 55 points to close at 79,486; whereas the NSE Nifty shed 51 points to settle at 24,148.

From the Sensex pack Asian Paints, Tata Steel, State Bank of India, Tata Motors and Reliance Industries were the top losers, while Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, Tech Mahindra, Nestle India and Infosys were among the top gainers.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit