Equity Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower, on a consolidated note, on Thursday following the Federal Reserve’s decision of an interest rate cut by 25 basis points.
Unabated foreign fund outflows further dented the market sentiment.
The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 55 points to close at 79,486; whereas the NSE Nifty shed 51 points to settle at 24,148.
From the Sensex pack Asian Paints, Tata Steel, State Bank of India, Tata Motors and Reliance Industries were the top losers, while Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, Tech Mahindra, Nestle India and Infosys were among the top gainers.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.