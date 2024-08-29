Equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty settled the trading session with gains on Thursday, continuing its upward trajectory, where Sensex and Nifty settled at fresh life time highs.

Investors will now turn their focus on US inflation data, which is due on Friday to gauge further development on the interest rate cut.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 349 points to close at 82,134, while the NSE Nifty climbed 99 points to settle at 25,151.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, HCL Tech and ITC were the top gainers, while Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank, JSW Steel and Tata Steel were among the top losers.

On the sectoral front, Oil & Gas, Telecom, Media, IT and Financial Services stocks led the market momentum, while Capital Goods, Metal, Healthcare and Realty stocks remained major laggards.

Asian markets ended mostly lower, where Japan’s Nikkei, Seoul’s Kospi and China’s Shanghai Composite ended in red while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed in green.

European markets were trading in positive territory, while Wall Street ended with losses on Wednesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors were net sellers on Wednesday as they offloaded equities worth over 1,347 crore rupees.

