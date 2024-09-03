Equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty ended the lacklustre trading session on a consolidated note on Tuesday, breaking a 13 day winning streak amid a lack of major triggers in the market.

Weak cues from Asian peers also contributed to the tepid investors’ sentiment in the domestic equity market as investors await new US economic data for insights into potential US interest rate cuts.

The 30-share BSE Sensex shed 4 points to close at 82,555, while the NSE Nifty gained 1 point to settle at 25,279.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Adani Ports, JSW Steel and HCL Tech were the top losers, while ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Nestle India and HDFC Bank were among the top gainers.

On the sectoral front Capital Goods, Healthcare, Financial Services and Private Banking stocks led the market momentum, while Media, Oil & Gas, Metal, Power and Realty stocks dragged the market down.

Almost all Asian markets ended with losses, including Japan’s Nikkei, Seoul’s Kospi, China’s Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng.

European markets were trading in negative territory.

Foreign Institutional Investors were net buyers on Monday as they purchased equities worth over 1,735 crore rupees.

The US markets were closed on Monday because of Labour Day holiday.