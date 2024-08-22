Equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty settled on a positive note for the third straight session on Thursday, following a firm trend in global markets after the release of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting minutes, which indicated a strong likelihood of a rate cut by the U.S. central bank in September.

The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 147 points to close at 81,053, while the NSE Nifty advanced 41 points to settle at 24,811.

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Titan and Ultratech Cement were the top gainers, while Tata Motors, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, TCS and Power Grid Corporation were among the top losers.

On the sectoral front, Bank, FMCG, Metal, Telecom and Realty stocks led the market momentum, while Power, Pharma, Oil & Gas, IT and Auto stocks remained subdued.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Seoul’s Kospi closed in the green, while China’s Shanghai Composite and Indonesia’s Jakarta Composite ended in the red.

European markets were trading in positive territory. Wall Street also settled higher on Wednesday following the release of the minutes of the US Federal Reserve meeting held on July 30 and 31.

Foreign Institutional Investors were net sellers on Wednesday as they offloaded equities worth over 799 crore Rupees.

