Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended with losses on Wednesday following a sharp sell-off in global markets after weak manufacturing data in the US brought back fears of a recession in the US economy.

The 30-share BSE Sensex shed 202 points to close at 82,352, while the NSE Nifty lost 81 points to settle at 25,198.

From the Sensex pack, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and Infosys were the top losers, while Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma and Reliance Industries were among the top gainers.

On the sectoral front, IT, Metal, Banks, Auto, Capital Goods and Oil & Gas stocks dragged the market down, while FMCG, Healthcare and Realty stocks led the market momentum.

Most Asian markets ended with losses, including Japan’s Nikkei, Seoul’s Kospi, China’s Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, while Indonesia’s Jakarta Composite closed in green.

European markets were trading in negative territory. Wall Street closed the session with losses on Tuesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors were net buyers on Tuesday as they purchased equities worth over 1,029 crore rupees.

