Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty settled the trading session with gains on Monday, breaking its losing streak amid buying in heavyweight ICICI Bank and strong sentiments among Asian peers.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 602 points to close at 80,005, whereas the NSE Nifty climbed 158 points to settle at 24,339.

From the Sensex pack, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Mahindra and Mahindra, Adani Ports and Tata Steel were the top gainers, while Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank and Maruti Suzuki were among the top losers.

Across the board, sectoral indices remained strong, where Banks, Auto, Financial services, FMCG, Health care, IT, Metal and Media stocks experienced the most significant gains.

Most Asian markets settled in green, including Japan’s Nikkei, Seoul’s Kospi, China’s Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, while Indonesia’s Jakarta Composite ended in red.

European markets were trading on a mixed note; WallStreet also ended mixed on Friday.

Foreign Institutional Investors were net sellers as they offloaded equities worth over 3,036 crore Rupees on Friday.