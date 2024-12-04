Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty pared early gains to end the volatile trading session on Wednesday on a consolidated note driven by gains in heavyweight HDFC Bank and mixed global cues.

According to experts, investors are expected to maintain a cautious stance ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy meeting outcome due on December 6th.

The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 110 points to close at 80,956; whereas the NSE Nifty advanced 10 points to settle at 24,467.

From the Sensex pack HDFC Bank, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Consultancy Services and Titan were the top gainers; while Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Adani ports, Power Grid Corporation and Maruti Suzuki were among the top losers.

