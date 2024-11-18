Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended the range-bound trading session with losses on Monday, extending bearish momentum to the 7th consecutive trading session, tracking weak cues from global markets and a sharp selloff in IT stocks.
Foreign fund outflows and rising import prices further dented the market sentiments.
The 30-share BSE Sensex lost 241 points to close at 77,339, whereas the NSE Nifty shed 78 points to settle at 23,453.
From the Sensex pack, TCS, Infosys, NTPC, HCL Tech and Axis Bank were the top losers, while Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle India and State Bank of India were among the top gainers.
