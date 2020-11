At the Vivekananda College, Bengaluru, classes are being for the students within the college premises. Universities & Colleges have reopened in Karnataka today - November 17, 2020.

The institutions have been asked to adhere to strict guidelines and SOPs as laid out by the State Government. Only students and teacher whose Covid-19 results are declared 'negative' are permitted to enter the campus. Students must also wear masks and follow social distancing norms.

Video: Somashekar G R N