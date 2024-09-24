Rameshbabu, the father of brother-sister grandmaster duo of Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa and R Vaishali is delighted that India on Sunday scripted history as its men’s and women’s teams clinched their maiden gold medals in the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest in Hungary.

Rameshbabu felt that the recent international success of young Indian grandmasters has pushed the popularity of the sport among the youth of the country.

Bhaskar, the first coach of D Gukesh also hailed team India’s gold medal wins at the 45th Chess Olympiad and spoke about his ward’s journey, he hoped to see him crowned as the World champion.