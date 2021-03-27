Unemployment, as well as issues such as poor water supply and groundwater contamination, are plaguing the Ranipet constituency. T E Raja Simhan tells us more of the situation on the ground at Ranipet.
Tamil Nadu polls 2021: Unemployment, water scarcity plague Ranipet constituency
Gitanjali Diwakar
March 27, 2021
March 27, 2021
