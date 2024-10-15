Heavy rain lashed several parts of Chennai on October 15 as the city embraced monsoon. Waterlogging witnessed in Koyambedu area of Chennai after incessant rainfall in the area. The IMD has predicted heavy to very-heavy rains across Tamil Nadu over the next three days.

Tamil Nadu Government has issued schools and colleges to stay closed in view of heavy rain. TN CM MK Stalin held a review meeting following heavy rainfall warning in Chennai and neighboring districts. The CM also instructed the authorities to issue an advisory to allow employees of IT companies to work from home till Oct 18.

Video: ANI.