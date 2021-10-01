Stories from the pages of India's aviation history to understand why the Tata Group and its chairman emeritus Ratan Tata are so emotionally attached to Air India. If Tata wins the bid for Air India it will be a sweet homecoming for the Maharaja. But bringing him home maybe easier than making his soar again for the House of Tata.
Tata's love and longing for Air India
BL Internet Desk
Updated on
October 01, 2021
Published on
October 01, 2021
