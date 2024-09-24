Tech giants Google and Nvidia are set to deepen their involvement in India, focussing on harnessing the power of artificial intelligence.

Following a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CEOs of Google and Nvidia announced plans to significantly expand their AI initiatives in India.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang expressed his admiration for Prime Minister Modi’s keen interest in AI and its potential to transform India.

Huang highlighted India’s tech talent and the country’s burgeoning startup ecosystem, both of which are ideal for AI development.