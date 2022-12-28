For many years, the Chennai-based Redington in the market was known as 1 percentage company since its net profit was always at 1 per cent. However, things are changing for the 30-year-old company.
The company’s CEO Ramesh Natarajan discussed with businessline the reasons for the record financial performance in the second quarter; the company’s transformation in the last 30 years to a $8.4 billion distribution and supply chain solutions provider and doubling of profitability. Watch the excerpts from the interview here.
