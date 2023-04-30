“We are creating farmer producer organisations (FPOs) to provide plug-and-play supply chains for the food processing Industry. We have set a target to build Special Food Processing Zones on in an aggregate area of 10,000 acres in the State,”, says Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the food conclave 2023, Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said the fresh investment proposals have the potential to generate 58,458 jobs.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit