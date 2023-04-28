The first Food Conclave in Hyderabad is being organised by the Telangana State government on April 29. The Principal Secretary of IT and Industries, Jayesh Ranjan, says that the revolution seen in the food production and processing industry is second to none. Indicating that the industry had seen enormous productivity increases through the Green, Blue, White, Yellow, and Pink revolutions, he adds that the government is confident that it would be able to convert the gains in productivity to value addition and value capture at the level of growers, producers and the primary processors.
Tune in to www.businessline.com for updates on the event throughout the day.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.