The first Food Conclave in Hyderabad is being organised by the Telangana State government on April 29. The Principal Secretary of IT and Industries, Jayesh Ranjan, says that the revolution seen in the food production and processing industry is second to none. Indicating that the industry had seen enormous productivity increases through the Green, Blue, White, Yellow, and Pink revolutions, he adds that the government is confident that it would be able to convert the gains in productivity to value addition and value capture at the level of growers, producers and the primary processors.

Tune in to www.businessline.com for updates on the event throughout the day.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit