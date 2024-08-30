Test flights to begin soon at Jewar International airport near Delhi; April 2025 opening targeted

The Noida International Airport in Jewar is racing to complete its construction work to meet its scheduled opening in April 2025.

Originally the airport was scheduled to open by December-end but the deadline has been pushed back due to delays in delivery of construction equipment and materials.

The Chief Executive Officer of Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International, established to design, build, and operate the airport, expressed confidence that test flights will begin soon.

The airport in Jewar is designed to serve as the second international air terminal for Delhi-NCR.

In the first phase, the airport will feature a single runway and have an annual passenger handling capacity of 12 million.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit