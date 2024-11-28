D Gukesh and Ding Liren are currently tied 1.5-1.5 in the World Chess Championship. Gukesh has shown strong preparation and a decisive win in the third game. While Ding Liren is a formidable opponent, Gukesh’s youthful energy and momentum could tilt the match in his favour.
