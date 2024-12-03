Platinum, often overshadowed by gold and silver, is emerging as a valuable investment option.

In this latest episode of Trending Commodity Picks, we explore the factors influencing platinum prices, including its industrial applications, supply and demand dynamics, and the impact of geopolitical events.

We additionally explain why platinum could be a good addition to your investment portfolio.

Watch the episode to learn more about this trend.

About Trending Commodity Picks:

Why are gold and silver prices rising? Why do the prices of onions, tomatoes, and potatoes keep fluctuating? Why do the prices of the foods we eat continue to rise? What’s happening around us that we are failing to take note of? What’s likely to happen in the short term?

Are you interested in learning about these?

Stay tuned to our video series explaining the key factors affecting the commodity markets brought to you by our host, Subramani Ra Mancombu, Head of Argi-Business and Commodities at The Hindu businessline.

(Video host: Subramani Ra Mancombu; Video Production and Edit: Renil S Varghese, and Siddharth Mathew Cherian)

