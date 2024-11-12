In this latest episode of Trending commodity picks we look at why the price of wheat and atta is on the rise. This video examines the factors contributing to the increasing cost of wheat, including government procurement policies, climate change impacts, and global market dynamics.

Learn how these factors are impacting consumers and the potential solutions to stabilise prices.

