Watch | The link between education and vaccination

There is a direct correlation between literacy rates and successful vaccination drives in a particular region. While this may sound obvious, it is necessary to establish the precise linkages using robust data for the successful implementation of any public policy, argues Soma Wadhwa, research fellow at India Development Foundation in a conversation with TR Vivek.
The link between education and vaccination
September 20, 2021
September 20, 2021
